Apollo High School Early College Academy and Owensboro Community & Technical College student Kailee Jones has been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar, for which she will be awarded $1,250 in scholarship funds.
The award is given based on scores Jones earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition. Students are nominated for that competition by their college administrators, according to OCTC.
Jones, who will be graduating from OCTC with an associate in science degree along with her high school diploma, plans to transfer to Kentucky Wesleyan College and work toward a pre-med major with plans to study optometry.
She said she is “extremely grateful” for the scholarship, and praised the Early College program for allowing her to “jump start” her future.
“I’ll transfer to KWC as a junior,” Jones said. “The professors and advisors at OCTC made my experience wonderful.”
The Daviess County Public Schools Early College Academy allows students to complete an associate’s degree while still in high school.
Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career coordinator and Community Campus coordinator, said she is proud of Jones for this accolade.
“Kailee has challenged herself by taking rigorous dual credit coursework throughout high school and will earn her associate of science as a result of her hard work,” Jerome said. “Congratulations to Kailee for being recognized as an outstanding scholar, she is definitely deserving of this honor.”
Scott Williams, OCTC President, said OCTC is proud of Jones, and happy to recognize all of her achievements.
“This is a great honor, and she is very deserving,” he said.
The Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar program is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, and administered by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation recognizes 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with almost $200,000 in scholarships annually, according to OCTC, and each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
The Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in local and statewide ceremonies at the Phi Theta Kappa annual convention, held virtually this year April 8-10.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
