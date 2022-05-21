The wind cut through the bleachers as the 325 members of the Apollo High School class of 2022 made their way onto the field at Eagle Stadium for their graduation ceremony Friday.

Despite being postponed one day due to weather concerns, the spirt and enthusiasm of the class of 2022 could not be dampened.

Apollo High School Principal Rick Lasley, who will retire at the close of the school year, said he shares in the bittersweet feelings of those graduating, knowing they are all moving on to the next chapter in their lives.

“Here is the summary to your success,” Laasley said. “Always be true to yourself. Do not let anyone tell you who you should be or what you should become, that question is one only you can answer.”

Lasley told students to follow their hearts and find their passion.

“Work hard, especially when the work becomes hard,” he said. “Stay positive and be kind to everyone you connect with. We all know there is far too much hate and negativity in the world. Please help become some of the good that this world has to offer.”

Graduate Leea Dowell will be trading in her cap and gown for a U.S. Navy uniform. The Owensboro native committed to the U.S. Navy, where she will study to be a nuclear engineer.

Dowell said she has always wanted to join the Navy, especially after seeing superhero movies while growing up.

“As I got older, I thought, that actually sounds pretty cool, and a lot of my ideals fit with the Navy,” she said.

Dowell will officially join July 18 before shipping out for boot camp near Chicago, then going on to nuclear engineering school in North Carolina.

Dowell said she transferred to Apollo High School during her junior year and is thankful for all the help she received from her teachers and counselors as she prepared for her military career.

“No matter how much people call you crazy for doing it, just try and learn as much as possible,” she said. “Just go for whatever you dream of, and just do it.”

Catherine Wright, the class’ Honor Graduate, addressed her fellow graduates and the assembled crowd as the sun began to to set.

Lasley said the the Honor Graduate is an annual award selected by the school’s faculty. In order to receive the award, the graduating senior must display character, be in the top 20% of their class and be involved in school and community activities.

Wright said that when looking back over their memories of high school, they will encounter a series of moments collectively making up their high school experience.

“These moments do not simply become memories, but rather they become part of the people who experience them,” Wright said. “Regardless of what, exactly, the last four years have meant to you, I hope they have been a time of personal growth and love. I hope you found yourself, your passions and your people.”