Diploma distribution ceremonies for Apollo and Heritage Park high school seniors have been rescheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, due to the forecast of inclement weather this weekend.
The schools originally were slated to have the ceremonies on Saturday. Now, Apollo’s will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the high school, 2280 Tamarack Road, and Heritage Park’s is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 3361 Buckland Square. Seniors and their families have been notified of the instructions for the events.
Students are to arrive in vehicles with immediate family members of their households, and have a chance to be photographed and videoed at specific areas that will allow for proper social distancing measures to take place, according to Daviess County Public Schools officials.
Drone footage is also going to be taken, and photos and videos will be shared with families at a later time, officials also said.
The district announced earlier this week that the Daviess County High School diploma distribution ceremony was rescheduled and will now take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the high school, at 4255 New Hartford Road.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said district officials have continued to monitor weather forecasts to ensure safety of students, families and staff.
“The health and well-being of our people has been the guiding principle of our decision-making process throughout the COVID-19 event, and continues to be our priority.”
Robbins previously said the diploma distribution ceremonies are an important moment in a high school senior’s life, and even if students can not have traditional graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, having their diplomas is integral.
“We believe this is important as it allows our students to move forward without delay regarding military service, workforce opportunities and postsecondary education plans with documentation as high school graduates,” he said.
According to district officials, Heritage Park will graduate 70 students, Apollo will graduate 275, and Daviess County High School will graduate 380 seniors this year.
