The Daviess County Fall Spectacular Marching Band Contest was held on Saturday.
The results were:
Class A: 1st place, Union County High School
Class 4A: 3rd place, Apollo High School
Class 4A: 2nd place, Madisonville North Hopkins High School
Class 4A: 1st place, Hopkinsville High School
Best Overall Color Guard: Hopkinsville High School
Best Overall Percussion: Madisonville North Hopkins High School
Fan Favorite “Cooler Band” Award: Hopkinsville High School
Distinguished Rating: Hopkinsville High School
Reserved Grand Champion: Madisonville North Hopkins High School
Grand Champion: Hopkinsville High School
