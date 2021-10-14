The Daviess County Fall Spectacular Marching Band Contest was held on Saturday.

The results were:

Class A: 1st place, Union County High School

Class 4A: 3rd place, Apollo High School

Class 4A: 2nd place, Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Class 4A: 1st place, Hopkinsville High School

Best Overall Color Guard: Hopkinsville High School

Best Overall Percussion: Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Fan Favorite “Cooler Band” Award: Hopkinsville High School

Distinguished Rating: Hopkinsville High School

Reserved Grand Champion: Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Grand Champion: Hopkinsville High School

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

