The Apollo High School agriculture program has received a $4,000 grant from the Kentucky FFA Foundation, which will be spent toward the purchase of new equipment.
Funding for the Ag Achievers grant comes from the $10 donations from those who license plate holders can choose to give when renewing their tags, along with donations from Universal Leaf.
Some equipment being purchased through this grant includes new welders, small animal pens, seed propagation mats for the greenhouse, and a 3-ton electric hoist.
Aaron Tucker, an Apollo agriculture teacher, said through this grant the school will be able to have more labs where students will have an opportunity to work with animals.
“We’ll be able to introduce students to skills like rigging,” he said. “We have a large crane company here in town that does work all around the United States. If we can show students the possibilities for careers while they’re here, they may get interested and find a career after they graduate.”
Kentucky FFA Foundation Executive Director Sheldon McKinney said one thing that makes ag education and the FFA so special is they both incorporate “learning by doing.”
“Ag Achiever grants provide funds to make sure local programs have the best, most innovative technology to engage their students,” McKinney said.
McKinney also said this grant will have a far-reaching impact, and won’t just help “a handful of students.”
“Hundreds of students a day pass through (agriculture education) classrooms and every year, you get new students,” McKinney said. “The impact is tremendous.”
Lindsay Efird, a representative for Universal Leaf, said that children are “the future of agriculture,” and that by partnering with the Kentucky FFA Foundation to produce the Ag Achiever grant, “we are all working towards the common goal of developing strong leaders who will understand the importance of agriculture and its role in the global economy.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
