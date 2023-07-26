Daviess County Public Schools board members toured Apollo High School on Tuesday as work on the fourth and final phase of the building renovations are underway.
Mike Ranney, principal architect for RBS Design Group, said the science and English labs and classrooms in Pod C have been completed.
Phase 1 was the construction of the football stadium. Phase 2 was paving a new parking lot. Phase 3 was a two-story addition to the building.
The contracts for Phases 1 and 2 were a combined $10.25 million. The contract for Phase 3 ended at $11.76 million. The estimated price of Phase 4 is currently at $25.53 million.
The front office and gym lobby renovations are happening now, and Ranney said he hopes those will be completed by the beginning of the school year on Aug. 9.
“They’ve just begun work in Pod D, which is out front,” Ranney said. “The dome is gone now.”
Ranney said wwork will continue for Pod D even after the beginning of school.
David Shutt, director of maintenance and operations for DCPS, said students will be moved out of Pod D for the duration of the renovations.
“They may spend a semester in a classroom that won’t be permanently theirs,” Shutt said.
Ranney said Pod D will be where the main renovations will be happening when school is back in session.
“That’s scheduled to be completed by the end of the school year, and then they’ll begin the transition of Pod B, which is where the kitchen is,” he said.
Renovations on Pod B are expected to begin next summer, with all renovations on Apollo being completed by spring 2025, Ranney said.
Ranney said renovations on the school began December 2021.
“If we could move all the students out completely, this would probably take half the time,” he said. “You’ve gotta work around the school year and school schedule.”
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said the board knew it would be a long-term plan when the project began.
“It’s great to see that there’s significant completion that’s been done here,” he said.
Robbins said the movement of the football field, parking lot expansion and completion of Pods A and C have been part of a long-range plan.
“The impatience in you wants it finished so that it’s done and completed and looks the way you want it to look, but good things come to those who wait,” he said.
Robbins said he is able to see the finish line of the project.
“When we first started, we had years here left, but it’s a real good feeling to know we’re able to see the sights our eyes were set upon,” he said.
