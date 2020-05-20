Preston Franey didn’t expect March 13 to be his “last” day of school, and if he could go back in time he would spend more time saying goodbye to his friends and teachers, he said Tuesday evening while sitting in his parents’ vehicle waiting for the Apollo High School distribution of diplomas ceremony to begin.
Franey, 18, is headed to Brescia University in the fall. He is a baseball player, so when schools were closed to in-person instruction mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was doubly disappointing for him.
He, however, was thankful the school district was able to put together a ceremony for he and his classmates, though.
“This is better than nothing,” he said.
Franey was one of the approximately 275 students who received their diplomas in the drive-thru ceremony.
Rick Lasley, Apollo principal, said he never would have imagined this is how the Class of 2020 would be honored in the end.
The Apollo High School Class of 2020 is special, he said.
“They are all special to us, but none will be any more special than the Class of 2020 because of what they have just gone through,” Lasley said. “We are limited on what we can do, but we have to find a way to honor them, and give them that moment that they have earned.”
Students were lined up, in vehicles, according to their last names. When it was their turn they would get out of the vehicle, receive their diploma, stand for a photo, and get back into their vehicles. They then were driven down Gemini Drive where their cavalcade was met with all of the AHS teachers and staff who stood on the sidewalks cheering them on and honking.
Teachers also had signs with well-wishes.
Phill Kopczynski, an AHS social studies teacher, said he was glad to participate in the ceremony.
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every single student, Kopczynski said, but it especially was difficult for seniors. Students involved in sports missed out on their last games, and students who participated in the arts like theater and band lost their chance at performances.
“This is at least a small token to give to the kids,” Kopczynski said. “That’s why we are here tonight, just to give them something, something for all of the years and hard work they have put in.”
Traditionally, some students are given the opportunity to make speeches at high school graduations. This year Apollo staff arranged for a tribute video for students in which those students were able to give their speeches while standing in front of the high school.
Everyone always says high school is over in the blink of an eye, Valerie Gillim, Class of 2020 executive president, said in the video. She said the four years at Apollo have shaped all students into who they are today.
“Though our final year here was cut short, it does not take away from our memories and our friendships that were made inside this building,” she said.
This year didn’t end how anyone would have wanted or imagined, but it has shown all students what they have to be thankful for, Gillim said.
“It has definitely been tough, but now we truly have something that will set us apart from those that came before us,” she said. “Our final ride here at Apollo will leave behind a legacy that is completely different from the previous graduating classes. We have stuck together through this difficult time and have shown what it means to be an Eagle family.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
