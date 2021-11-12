Apollo High School students will join thousands of others from around the world for a shared musical performance that will be performed this weekend only.
The show, titled “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” is part of Music Theatre International’s worldwide fundraiser to help promote the arts. For that reason it is offering the show — which is a revue of some of the most well-known performances and songs from renowned musicals — at no cost to participating theatrical organizations around the globe.
One of the only stipulations to take part is that performances must take place this weekend.
More than 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries/territories are signed up to participate. There will be more than 5,500 individual performances that are expected to be seen by one million audience members, according to MTI.
Putting on a musical can be expensive, said AHS theater director April Berry.
Apollo has spent anywhere from $2,000-$10,000 to put on a musical in the past. They fund musicals, largely, with ticket sales. So when the pandemic hit and shut down virtually all performing arts throughout the world, that posed a problem, Berry said.
“On March 17, 2020, we were supposed to put on our musical we had been working on for months, and we got shut down a day before opening,” she said, adding that the money spent toward that show was lost. “This is MTI’s way of trying to help schools recuperate some of the money lost during the pandemic.”
MTI will be offering licensing for the musical revue at no cost for theatrical organizations that are participating, so that all ticket sales can be kept in house, Berry said.
“We couldn’t pass up this opportunity to help get some of the money we had lost,” she said.
“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s catalogue of musicals, including “Les Miserables,” “RENT,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilda,” “Hairspray,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia” and more.
Drew Cohen, MTI president and CEO, said the show is about bringing people into theaters, whether that means audiences, cast and crew members or musicians.
“The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy,” Cohen said in a prepared statement. “Our goal with this worldwide event is to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”
MTI also has a video that will be broadcast in the middle of the performance, and Berry said Apollo students have also created videos detailing the importance of the school’s program and why the arts are integral. They will also be played throughout the shows.
She said students have been excited to get back on stage again to perform for their peers, families and the community.
Musicals, and theatrical arts in general, provide so many opportunities for students, she said.
“Being involved in a production teaches them work ethic, empathy and dedication,” she said. “It teaches them so many amazing life skills that are so important, and we want to continue providing those opportunities if we can.”
The performances will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee will begin at 2 p.m. All performances will take place in the Apollo High School auditorium, at 2280 Tamarack Road.
Tickets for the show are $5 for students, $8 for adults, and are available for purchase at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.