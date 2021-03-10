Apollo High School, in collaboration with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, will present a student-written play called “Everything Seems Like Maybe” that was written by high school students during the COVID-19 shutdown last year.
The virtual performances will begin Saturday.
The script was curated, adapted and edited by Sandy Rustin, but the content itself was written by teenagers throughout the country who were sheltering in place due to the pandemic. The performance was written specifically to be performed on virtual platforms, and that is how the Apollo High School Thespian Society will be presenting it.
According to a play description from playscripts.com, teenagers “take the spotlight in this series of timely monologues about the experience of sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic ... ‘Everything Seems Like Maybe’ celebrates and validates the thoughts of young people during a surreal and unprecedented time; whether they’re missing a crush, critiquing the society in which they live, or trying to imagine what could be next.”
April Berry, AHS theater director, said the play shares the thoughts and concerns of high school students during a “very difficult and isolating time.”
“The first online performance date, March 13, marks the one-year anniversary of the last in-person date for our students before our school district officially went virtual due to the pandemic,” Berry said. “This will be the first Apollo Theatre performance of the 2020-21 school year.”
She said this performance is powerful and it spotlights “the resilience of teenagers as they explore an unprecedented experience in their lives and the world.” She also thanked TWO for their partnership in this piece to life for AHS students.
Todd Reynolds, TWO executive director, said the show is “remarkable and emotional” and that the Apollo students did a good job with the production.
TWO’s role in this production was helping Apollo with the royalties associated with the show while filming and editing the show for virtual consumption.
The tickets are also being sold through Theatre Workshop’s website a www.theatreworkshop.org/tickets. They are also available at the TWO box office by calling 270-683-5333 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Once tickets are purchased, an email will be sent to purchasers with a link to view the presentation online. The program will be streamed at 7 p.m. Saturday and March 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 21.
Tickets are $10 each. To view a video trailer of the presentation visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kRjoYHgT8V76uhqRlSFXrumUqU7Ussx5/view.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
