As Apollo High School’s engineering and computer science teacher, Jonathan Leohr hopes to inspire as many students as possible.
Leohr was recently named a 2021 McDonald’s Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator. He was nominated by students, parents, colleagues and by members of the community.
To be nominated by all of those individuals made Leohr realize that his influence reaches beyond just his classroom.
“I am humbled they would nominate me,” he said. “I know for sure there are many at Apollo High School that go above and beyond the call of duty. There are many teachers who love our students just as much as I do, and want nothing more than to see them succeed.”
According to McDonald’s MIKI Co-Op Public Relations and Communications Manager Amanda Campbell, 724 nominations were sent to a local McDonald’s, and Leohr’s name “rose to the top as one of the most outstanding educators in our area.”
“Your good deeds and remarkable work with the youth in our community truly make you an outstanding educator,” Campbell wrote to Leohr in an email.
In recognition of his dedication to the teaching profession, Leohr will receive a $100 Visa gift card, a “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug and 25 McDonald’s coupons to “Teach it Forward” for outstanding student achievements.
Leohr, who was also recognized recently as the Daviess County Public Schools 2021 High School Kids First Teacher of the Year, remembers graduating college and thinking he wanted to work as a programmer developing products in the corporate world. He soon learned, however, that work “felt meaningless.”
“I went back to school to become a teacher because I saw an opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of my students,” he said. “I saw an opportunity to inspire students to become more than they thought possible, to challenge the stigmas that have been placed on them throughout their lives and to push those who thought they had already reached the top of what they could achieve.”
When that happens, Leohr said, and when, as an educator, you are able to see how you have impacted a student’s life, “that is when you will realize that what you are doing today matters and makes a difference.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
