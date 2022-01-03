As a young child, Jacob Leonard lost his mother to breast cancer, so he knows first-hand how difficult the journey is through the disease.
That is why the 17-year-old Apollo High School senior chooses to be involved with the DanceBlue Marathon. This year he is the fundraising chair for the Apollo chapter of the statewide fundraiser.
He wants to help bring joy to children that are fighting illness in Kentucky.
“DanceBlue is a great organization,” he said. “It’s kids fighting for kids. I find it very special that our community comes together to raise money for kids they don’t personally know.”
The DanceBlue Marathon has been held at the University of Kentucky and throughout the commonwealth for 15 years. It’s a yearlong effort that culminates with activities, community service and dancing.
Apollo’s event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, in the school’s main gym at 2280 Tamarack Road.
The money raised during the DanceBlue Marathon goes toward pediatric cancer research at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic and the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. Over the past 15 years, DanceBlue has raised more than $17.3 million.
Apollo’s DanceBlue Marathon was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The year before that, the school raised nearly $50,000.
This year the school is focusing on getting back on track and bringing awareness back about the program, said Haley Davis, an Apollo English teacher who is helping organize the event.
“Our freshmen and sophomore classes haven’t been at Apollo since we have had a DanceBlue,” she said. “We have to rebuild it as if half of our school hasn’t heard of it before, so we are taking the time to remind everyone about what the fundraiser is, and how it works.”
Even though the school doesn’t expect to raise as much as it did pre-pandemic, Davis said students have been excited for it to return.
The event is largely student-led, she said.
“It really is the kids that want to do it,” she said. “I’m letting them run with it, and they have been planning everything.”
Cloe Tucker, 17, is another Apollo senior on the event’s planning committee. She is also on the school’s dance team. She said one of her favorite aspects of DanceBlue is coming up with activities and dances for the elementary-age school kids.
Younger students are so enthusiastic, Cloe said, and it’s always heartwarming to see them participate.
“It’s been challenging this year since we have had to re-teach the school about the organization and what it does, and what it’s for,” Cloe said. “We are still excited and are promoting it a lot. We hope a lot of people come out and participate because it’s such a good cause.”
Individuals interested in donating to the fundraiser, or those interested in participating in the DanceBlue Marathon, can inquire about how to do so by emailing ahsdanceblue @gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
