Apollo High School Principal Rick Lasley hasn’t regretted a single day of his career.

Lasley has spent 32 years as an educator, the last 20 in an administrative role. He will retire at the end of this school year.

The White Mills native didn’t graduate high school with the intent of becoming a teacher, and once he was in the profession, he had no aspirations of becoming an administrator. He went into college leaning more toward a career in architecture. He also considered being a journalist.

“Funny things happen when you go to college and you start finding out who you are,” he said. “By the end of my freshman year in college, I landed on serving as a math teacher.”

Lasley wanted to help develop young minds, steer them in the right direction in life and help them be successful. Teaching seemed like the perfect opportunity to accomplish that goal.

He began his teaching career in 1990 at St. Romuald Interparochial Schools in Hardinsburg as a middle and high school math teacher. After a year, he moved to Cloverport Independent Schools, where he remained for 12 years.

While at Cloverport, he became a basketball and softball coach. Coaching became another opportunity for him to help nurture students, and he quickly found out that what happens outside of classrooms, especially at the high school level, is just as important as developing kids academically.

“Coaching helped develop me into who I am today and established my philosophies early one,” he said. “It’s surreal to consider that I have been doing this gig for 32 years.”

After Lasley left Cloverport, he was hired as the assistant principal at Hancock County High School. He became principal there two years later and stayed in that position for 11 years before being hired as the Apollo principal in 2016.

Some of the greatest rewards of his career have been working with kids who have had the most barriers in their life and who have struggled the most. Working with those students, not giving up on them and helping them succeed, is a special thing, he said.

“Those are some of the more powerful moments I can think of,” he said. “You are proud of all kids as an educator, but I think the ones that stick out the most are the ones that had the hardest time to get there and absolutely made something of themselves.”

A lot has changed in education since he first started in the field. In particular, the respect and appeal for the profession has been lacking for several years.

The pandemic has been incredibly tough, he said, but there were concerns about the number of teachers in the education pipeline long before the pandemic began.

Society has become too quick to question the validity and professionalism of teachers, which is disheartening, he said.

“The success or failure of kids in schools today lie in the hands of the teachers who are developing them,” he said. “I think everyone should take a step back and remember not to take for granted what our Founding Fathers gave us: Democracy and free education for all. I think those two things are forgotten and just taken too much for granted.”

Since the beginning of this school year, Lasley has been keeping a daily journal of his school days and what the rebound from a pandemic looks like from within the walls of an American high school. He has developed those journals into two books, which he plans to publish within the coming months.

Aside from that, he plans to take the rest of the calendar year to decide what is next for him.

He said he would be remiss if he didn’t give credit to the countless individuals he has had the pleasure of working with throughout his career.

“I have been truly blessed to have worked with some dynamic people all the way through,” he said. “This group that I have here at Apollo is very special. It’s just been a pleasure to work with all of the people I have worked with.”

Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said that Lasley has had a long career in education and that he and other district leaders wish him all the best in retirement.

“We appreciate his service to Apollo High School,” Robbins said. “He’s done very well for us.”

Robbins will be serving on the Apollo School-Based Decision Making Council principal selection committee, which has already begun the process for filling the position.

The first meeting of the council took place Monday, and it largely consisted of a training session. Applications for the position are open through Sunday, April 24. On Monday, April 25, the council will meet again to review candidates and prepare for interviews.

The council will begin interviewing candidates at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27.

All meetings will take place at the DCPS Central Office, and all but the final meeting, when the new principal will be announced, are closed to the public.

Robbins said there isn’t a finite date for the announcement of the new principal, but he expects the council will be “driving at making that decision by (April 28).”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315