This column started more than 59 years ago with the title “Little Bit of Everything.”
And while the title is no longer featured, that’s what this weeks offering is all about. Or at least a little bit of something.
Regardless, a couple of weeks back I wrote about three close-knit neighbors all being over the age of 90. What I did was list myself at 90, Doug Webster at 92 and Mildred Clark at 94.
Mildred didn’t agree with one of those numbers and sent a messenger my way with word that I needed to get some of the facts in the column on a more accurate course. She wanted it known her age was 95, pushing 96, and not 94.
And I thought I was doing her a favor.
Sorry Mildred. I guess anybody who lives to the age of 95 has a right to be proud.
Sitting on my front porch early Wednesday morning, I watched as several youngsters moved toward another important chapter in their lives. Some walking, others on bicycles and still others in buses, their target was the start of another school year.
And as I watched I wondered what might be going through the minds of those young people. Were they happy heading toward the several schools in our neighborhood? Were they less than happy? Were they unhappy with summer fun ending and long school days taking over?
I knew what I would have been thinkIng on that long walk from Hamilton Avenue to St. Francis Academy. I would have been unhappy, miserable and considering school partly useless. Instead, I would have preferred turning back and spending the day with my mom.
Seriously, I had no earthly idea what the future held for me, but I did wonder what role school would play. I couldn’t comprehend what good geography would do and the same held true for parts of history courses and algebra and geometry. To my way of thinking, were throwaway classes.
I guess all of that sick thinking added to the fact that I never had a thought of becoming a journalist.
So I sat there on that porch hoping those youngsters heading into a new school year did not hear what I was thinking.
Rewind a bunch of years. I was doing a little bit of grocery shopping when I ran into Father Henry O’Bryan, my 10th-grade math teacher.
He said, “I’ve got just one question. I’d like to know how in the name of the good Lord you ever got to be a newspaper editor?”
“I’m not sure, Father,” I said with a rather guilty look. “Maybe it had something to do with that good man you just mentioned.”
