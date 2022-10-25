The Daviess County Fiscal Court will preside over another zoning dispute after residents near a planned Airbnb campground filed an appeal against an Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission decision in favor of that project.
The property at the center of the dispute is a 6.5-acre plot of land off of Kentucky Highway 144, which was partially zoned single-family residential and partially urban-agricultural. There, applicants Zachariah Hendley and Krishta Poole hope to build six to 12 structures that can be rented on a nightly basis, as well as other amenities to serve as an Airbnb campground.
On Sept. 8, the OMPC unanimously approved the land to be rezoned as fully urban-agricultural so that Hendley and Poole’s plans can move forward to the next stage of the approval process.
Before the OMPC voted on the matter, four nearby residents raised concerns about potential drug use, noise, and trespassing that could take place with a campground next door.
“I burn firewood. I don’t want anyone bothering my firewood — either asking to pay for some or stealing it. We’ve never had theft in 29 years, and I’m worried about theft,” said Tony Keller, who lives next to the property. “The lake is about 75 feet from my house, and there’s about like the width where you can drive a car between the lake and my property. So, anyone going to the back goes right by my house. And I’m just worried about the unknown of the type of people.”
At the meeting, OMPC Director Brian Howard told the residents that their concerns would be considered by the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment when it considers issuing a conditional use permit for the Airbnb campground.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly made similar statements on Oct. 20, when he announced that an appeal had been filed against the OMPC decision.
“This is a piece of property that had split zoning on it … and there were folks there [at the Sept. 8 OMPC meeting] arguing against doing that. Their argument really had to do with a conditional use permit,” he said, later reiterating, “The arguments from the appeal really are arguments they need to make at the conditional use hearing.”
The fiscal court will hold two hearings on the matter: one on Nov. 15, and the next on Dec. 1.
The appeal against the OMPC decision follows another recent zoning dispute that the fiscal court settled on Oct. 6.
In that matter, the OMPC heard an application on Aug. 11 from developer Gary Boswell, who wanted the land near Yellow Creek Park to be rezoned so he could build duplexes there.
OMPC staff recommended that Boswell’s application be denied, but the commission went against that recommendation and approved the plan after a heated dispute between Boswell and surrounding residents.
Those residents then appealed the OMPC’s decision to the Fiscal Court, which held an initial hearing over the matter on Sept. 15, and then another hearing on Oct. 6. After the second hearing, the Fiscal Court voted against the rezoning.
At the Oct. 20 Fiscal Court meeting, Mattingly said the case over the Airbnb campground differs from the typical zoning appeal because the issue at hand is whether the property should have split zoning on it.
“This is really a technical matter. It doesn’t have anything to do with what the people were arguing against. Typically, we’d hear from both sides and make a decision, but this is a combining of two zonings on a single piece of property,” he said. “I’d suggest we review the record and make our decision from the facts and the record.”
