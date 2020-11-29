The U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit announced Sunday it will uphold Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order to close all schools, including religious-based private schools, and officials from Owensboro Catholic Schools said the school system will continue virtual learning as a result of the decision.
Keith Osborne, OCS chief administrative officer, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the school system is “obviously disappointed because this decision contradicts the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our own school data.”
On Friday, the school system announced its plans for students in kindergarten through sixth grades to begin learning in the classrooms Monday if parents choose to send them. The plan also called for students in seventh through 12th grade to return to classrooms on Dec. 7, if conditions allow.
Osborne went on to say in the statement that the legal case will continue in the courts, “but as we have said from the beginning, we will follow what the law says, and at this point, it says we cannot provide in-person instruction. We will be carefully monitoring the legal proceedings and continue our discussions with our legal counsel and the Catholic Conference of KY to determine our future actions.”
On Nov. 25, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled in favor of Danville Christian Academy, which sued Beshear after the state ordered all private and public schools to go to all-virtual learning in response to the pandemic. The school, which was joined by Heritage Christian School in Owensboro and several other schools across the state, argued Beshear’s order violated the schools’ constitutional right of free exercise of religion.
The appeals court order states that the governor issued his executive order requiring all school closures on Nov. 18 because Kentucky is experiencing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and that “elementary and secondary schools pose unique problems for public health officials responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compliance with masking and social distancing requirements is difficult to maintain, and students receiving in-person instruction must in any event remove their facial coverings to eat.”
It went on to say that “...We are not in a position to second-guess the Governor’s determination regarding the health and safety of the Commonwealth at this point in time...” because the executive order “is neutral and generally applicable, we also need not address the Governor’s argument that the order is in any event narrowly tailored to advance a compelling governmental interest.”
Tim Hoak, Heritage Christian School Administrator, said Sunday night that he and other officials at the school were working to gather all of the materials for students to begin distance learning on Tuesday.
He and other officials at the school were also disappointed in the appeals court decision.
“We are extremely sympathetic with the governor’s desire to stop the spread of COVID, and we want to do everything we can to help do that, but we are not happy that the governor has made sort of a one size fits all requirement,” Hoak said.
He added that since the pandemic started there hasn’t been a HCS student or staff member to contract the virus. There have been family members of students who have, and those students have quarantined, and come back to school safely. “We have done all the CDC guidelines, and God has blessed us to the health and safety of our school family, and we are grateful.”
While he and other HCS school officials understand the governor’s concern to not spread the coronavirus, “we are not spreading COVID, so we don’t think we should fall under that big umbrella.”
“We don’t agree with the governor, and we respectfully disagree,” he said. “We are complying with the law, and we are going to go forward with NTI Tuesday.”
Officials with Whitesville Trinity High School, St. Mary of the Woods School could not be reached on Sunday.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
