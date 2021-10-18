Apple Fest draws thousands

Cars lined up for miles on Sunday along highways 144 and 60, filled with thousands of community members eager to attend the 36th annual Reid’s Apple Festival.
Dozens of individuals in attendance, from visitors to those who were set up in crafts and food booths at the event said it was one of the busiest Apple Fests they can remember for years. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, so a lot of people said they were excited to head back to Reid’s Orchard for the annual event that includes fun activities and food for the whole family.
Jenny Cecil and Ashley Whitaker, both of Whitesville, said they come to the Apple Festival every year. There are always a lot of fun things for their kids to do, and there are always plenty of food options.
This year about 20 food booths returned to the event, as we all as Casey’s Rides, which offered more than 20 carnival rides for families. Live music also played from one of the pavilions located on the property, while the scent of blooming onions and fried apple pies lingered in the air.
“If you leave here hungry, that’s your own fault,” Cecil said, touting the pork burgers that are sold at the event each year. “We just love coming out here. It’s outside and gets us excited about fall.”
Whitaker said her kids always love the options for play, especially the carnival rides.
This year the event had about 15% less craft vendors so that they could spread out more, according to Billy Reid, owner and operator of Reid’s Orchard.
Alexis Peterman, of Henderson, had her booth Buzzy Body Bath Shop set up at the event for the first time. She watched cars line the highways and fill the crowded fields for parking all day Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s been a busy weekend,” she said, adding that the great weather made it even better.
She has been making and selling bath salts, oatmeal baths, milk baths and a variety of other personal care items since February of this year. She has only been selling at a few festivals, and said the Apple Fest seemed like a perfect opportunity.
“It’s been so great,” she said, adding that attendees have enjoyed her products.
Her products are especially unique, she said, because she caters to individuals who have sensitivity to commercial bath products. Her items are created by her at her kitchen table.
“It’s fun science,” she said. “I stated this for other people who are like me, and who enjoy this kind of thing and don’t have options. People seem to enjoy them.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
