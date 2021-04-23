Since entering her part-time position as Owensboro Public Schools grant writer, Emily Baur has helped the district obtain nearly $2.6 million in grants, she announced Thursday during the district’s April board meeting.
Baur also updated board members about upcoming grants in the hopper that she hopes to hear about in the future, including a $996,726 grant for the district’s second round of the Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy Grant. The district should learn about their status with that grant in October, she said.
During the board meeting, OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant also gave an update on Senate Bill 128, which pertains to the Supplemental School Year Program was created through Senate Bill 128, which Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law on March 24.
It’s emergency legislation that will allow any K-12 student that was enrolled in the 2020-21 school year to essentially retake courses, if needed.
Boards of education have until June 1 to decide to either accept or deny all of those requests.
Constant said families have been made aware of the application, which is due back by 4 p.m. April 30. The application is to be dropped off at central office, at 450 Griffith Avenue.
Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, also updated board members on current construction projects at Cravens Elementary School and Sutton Elementary School.
The Cravens renovations include the building of a new gymnasium and performance arts room, a new roof, new floor finishes and fresh paint, and the front entrance will be upgraded. There will also be four new classrooms built at the school.
Sutton’s renovation includes a four-classroom wing to be built onto the south-eastern part of the school, off the gymnasium.
The new classrooms will replace a trailer in that similar area that has been in place at the school for several years. It was placed there to help with overcrowding issues, and was always meant to be temporary.
“Action is starting to happen over at Cravens,” he said. “The trailer at Sutton has been relocated. We plan on moving the front office staff into that trailer starting tomorrow. As soon as that happens, we are starting the construction process in the front half this week, and they are also starting to work in the back at the same time.”
Michael Johnson asked Bozarth if costs are remaining the same.
The preliminary cost for the Cravens project is $13.3 million, and Sutton’s is tentatively $1.2 million.
Bozarth said aside from a $60,000 change order that he expects to present to the board at the next meeting for soil stabilization at Cravens, all other costs remain the same at this point in time.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
