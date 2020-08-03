Brandon Vanderver found his first arrowhead when he was six-years-old, and since then he has been hooked on artifacts of all kinds.
Vanderver, organizer of the American Indian Artifact Show which took place this weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center, has been collecting items for more than 25 years.
“I found my first one out hunting for them with my dad, and now this is what I do for a living,” Vanderver said.
This is the fourth year he’s held the show in Owensboro, and this year it was the largest artifacts show in the country, he said.
There were 336 tables set up this year from people in Kentucky and surrounding states like Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, but also from as far away as Texas and Missouri.
Vanderver expected this show to be larger before the pandemic hit, and said he had to make some adjustments like adding wider aisles.
The show offered free admission and was for those who were looking to grow their collections through sale or trade, or for people who share an interest in preserving history.
Bill Clark was one of those individuals. Clark, who showcased some of his collection which included personal finds from an Indiana site, said he enjoys coming to the shows to be around others with similar interests.
He said finding and collecting artifacts is a good hobby.
“This is early man. This is all of our heritage,” he said. “You can’t point to one culture. We were all in this boat together.”
Jason McKeethen said he likes hunting for the artifacts because it’s a good time to spend with family, and it’s good exercise.
“You get out there trudging through muddy fields, and is really good for you,” he said.
McKeethen also said the thrill of the finds is also what keeps him at it.
“You have to think about who the last person was to touch these items,” he said. “I mean, it was thousands and thousands of years ago in some cases.”
Some of the items that have been brought to the show in the past have been up to 12,000 years old or more, according to Vanderver, and some are valued in the six figures.
Vanderver said he used to attend the Indian Artifacts Show that Kathy Pohl Finley of Cannelton, Indiana, had at the Executive Inn Rivermont for 28 years.
But the Executive Inn closed in 2008.
When the convention center opened six years ago, Vanderver decided it was time to bring an artifact show back to town.
“It’s a great facility,” he said. “It’s good for shows like this.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
