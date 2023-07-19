With the backyard a mess, but an organized one, I have turned to old episodes of Julia Child’s “The French Chef” to soothe me. These are the original PBS shows. Shot in black and white, they are the shows and recipes housewives all over the Boston area fell in love with when they tuned in to WGBH, their local public television station. These shows first gave us Julia and that voice, that presence.

And about that voice. Distinct, yes, but not the caricature we all know, and let’s be honest, the one we have all mimicked. I am ashamed of that now, because this early Julia is delightful and no-nonsense, and she only wants to help us feed our families well. And if we feel pride in that accomplishment, even better.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.