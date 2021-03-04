April will mark the 100th anniversary of women serving on juries in Kentucky.
It came one year after women won the right to vote.
April also marks the centennial of the U.S. Postal Service opening jobs up to women.
1921 was a big year for them.
But not everybody was happy about it.
Urey Woodson’s Owensboro Messenger spoke out in an editorial that April.
“Let us hope the fad for women for jury service will soon play out,” the newspaper groused. “It is no place for women indeed. Many Kentucky women — a majority of them — had suffrage forced on them. Jury service should also not be forced upon them.”
But change was in the air.
On April 4, 15 women were summoned for jury duty for the first time.
Ten of them were empaneled the following day.
All lived in the city.
Court officials decided that it would be too much of a burden for rural women to have to come to town and serve.
On April 6, a jury of seven women and five men heard the case of a grocery store charged with selling cigarettes to a minor.
They found the management guilty and recommended a fine of $25 — the maximum allowed by law.
But $25 then is worth $365 today — a pretty stiff fine.
The newspaper described the female jurors as “society women.”
The Elks Lodge sent them a bouquet of roses.
Some said they thought $2 a day wasn’t enough pay for jurors.
But that would be worth $29 today.
And Kentucky jurors now make $12.50 a day.
The next day, a jury of six women and six men tried the case of two men charged with robbing a streetcar motorman.
They could have been sentenced to between two and 10 years in prison if found guilty.
The men were black.
The jury was white.
But the case was dismissed after Circuit Judge R. W. Slack ruled that it was a hung jury.
Two of the women jurors asked to pray about the verdict.
And then held out for “not guilty.”
Court officials said they wanted to screen jurors carefully to make sure that women didn’t try to get on a jury to make “a little spending money.”
Owensboro became the first city in western Kentucky to use women jurors that month, the old newspapers say.
In those days, newspapers identified women by their husbands’ names.
The pioneer women jurors in Owensboro were Mrs. C.P. Short, Mrs. J.T. Griffith, Mrs. Gray Haynes, Mrs. D.M. Griffith, Mrs. Henry Pettit, Mrs. Joe Allen, Mrs. O.P. Winford, Mrs. A. Bresler, Mrs. J.G. Stewart, Mrs. J.R. Alexander, Mrs. R. L. Schroeder and Mrs. John Gilmour.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.