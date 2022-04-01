The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance program will host the following meetings during the month of April:
• Shifley-York Alliance — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at The Father’s House Church, 3031 Bittel Road (use Entrance B to enter the Fellowship Hall).
• Apollo Area Alliance — 6 p.m. Monday, April 25 at Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square.
• Dugan Best Alliance — 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the Dugan Best Recreation Center, 1003 Omega St.
• Northwest Alliance — 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.
• Wesleyan-Shawnee Alliance — 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road.
For information, contact Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561 or Adrienne.Carrico@owensboro.org.
