What was formerly the Arc of Owensboro announced Tuesday that it has officially changed its name to the Opportunity Center of Owensboro.
The Opportunity Center of Owensboro began around 1955 and works to provide vocational and daily living oriented training to adults with disabilities, according to its website.
Executive director Sally Phillips said the name change was part of a larger strategic plan to rebrand and help the community better understand the services offered by the center.
The center has been working to bring the rebranding to fruition since October 2020.
“A lot of time when we would go and talk about what we do in the community, people didn’t know us as the Arc of Owensboro,” she said. “There was a lot of confusion with the name.”
The new name, she said, is what many already refer to the center as. It also better reflects the necessary services provided by the center.
“We are excited about the future of the organization. We will be delivering the same great service to our clients with a new name and look,” Phillips said in a press release from the center.
For many of its years, the Opportunity Center operated out of a site at 731 Jackson St.
But in February 2020, the organization moved its client-based services from Jackson Street to the nonprofit’s bingo hall at 3560 New Hartford Road.
In early May, the Opportunity Center announced it was selling its Jackson Street property to Friends of Sinners — a faith-based drug and alcohol treatment program for men and women.
Some services offered by the center include adult day training, which helps provide clients with daily living skills, socialization skills, work skills, and community involvement. It also provides advocacy services and case management services for clients.
“The board of directors are very committed to our clients and all the decisions that are made, we’re making them to benefit the clients that we serve,” Phillips said. “Our focus is our clients.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
