In February, Arc of Owensboro moved its client-based services from 731 Jackson St. to the nonprofit’s well-known bingo hall at 3560 New Hartford Road.
The Jackson Street property — including nearly 2 acres with a 16,552-square-foot facility and two storage buildings — is on the market for $379,900 through L. Steve Castlen Realtors.
“It was a financial decision,” said Sally Phillips, Arc executive director. “It has already helped us as far as cutting utility and travel costs.”
Every day, Phillips and her staff made trips back and forth between the two properties. Also, maintenance on one building helps trim expenses.
Arc’s activity center on New Hartford Road contained enough space to consolidate client services, offices and bingo.
Arc is a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities. The agency provides case management and skills training.
The main Jackson Street building was built in the 1950s and served as a school at one time, Phillips said.
Arc does not owe any money on the facility. Some proceeds from the sale of the Jackson Street property will be invested for future Arc projects.
Some of it may be used to make minor renovations on the bingo hall. For example, staff lost their offices in the move. Cubicles provide the only separation of space now.
Arc’s move predates the coronavirus. The Jackson Street property was put on the market in December 2019.
Clients were served at the activity center until March 20, when state health officials announced its services would close due to the virus.
“All in all, clients loved it,” Phillips said of the move to New Hartford Road. “That’s what it’s all about — our clients.”
Since March 20, Arc has lost all its income except $400 a month for one Medicaid client.
Thankfully, the nonprofit qualified for a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan, but that’s only an eight-week program, Phillips said.
Bingo at the activity center raises from 45% to 49% of Arc’s annual revenue. The state still hasn’t announced a date when Arc can resume bingo or start serving clients again.
“We’re looking at fundraising like everyone else,” Phillips said.
From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4 and 5 at the bingo hall, Arc will host a large yard sale.
Patrons must wear masks that cover noses and mouths. They must adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
The yard sale will have one entrance and one exit, which volunteers will monitor.
“We will make sure we abide by all the guidelines,” Phillips said.
For more information about Arc or to make a donation, go to ArcofOwensboro.com.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
