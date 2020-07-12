Arc of Owensboro reopens bingo hall

Local bingo enthusiasts will be pleased to know Arc of Owensboro’s bingo hall has reopened.
Of course, there are changes due to COVID-19, said Sally Phillips, Arc executive director.
For example, expect temperature checks at the entrance and plexiglass barriers at counters.
Guests must wear masks, and they must sit 6 feet apart at tables while they play bingo.
The bingo hall at 3560 New Hartford Road can hold up to 600 customers normally. To maintain proper physical distancing, however, Phillips said the hall now holds 252.
Arrows on floors tell guests which direction to walk so they don’t pass each other in aisles, she said.
“We are being told by the state if we want to open these are things we have to do,” Phillips said. “We want to be safe.”
Customers who don’t have masks may buy them at the bingo hall.
Also, guests must sign liability tracing forms, which provide necessary information to contact tracers in case someone tests positive for the virus.
Instead of waiting in line at the concessions area, customers may order meals from a paper menu and pick up their food when it is ready.
“For the most part, it’s gone pretty good,” Phillips said.
The hall reopened on June 29. Crowds have been lower by about 50 to 60 customers per night, she said.
“It’s nice to be back in business — but with proper precautions,” Phillips said. “Right now, we need revenue, but we want to keep everyone safe.”
The bingo hall’s hours are 6:45 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Also, the hall is open at 6:45 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
It operates at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and Owensboro Catholic High School hosts bingo at 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information about Arc of Owensboro’s bingo hall, go to the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
