Arc of Owensboro sells 'Be Kind' T-shirts as fundraiser

Fans of “Be Kind” signs in yards across Owensboro probably will like Arc of Owensboro’s newest fundraiser.
The nonprofit has adopted — and received permission to use — the “Be Kind” theme for T-shirts.
Also, another Arc T-shirt design shares the message “No hate in our state.”
Arc of Owensboro, which serves developmentally disabled clients, runs a bingo hall on New Hartford Road and has sold bingo T-shirts in the past. This is the first time, however, the nonprofit has sold clothing with a social message, said Sally Phillips, executive director.
When the bingo hall was closed during the early days of COVID-19, Phillips said, Arc staff talked about possible fundraisers and came up with the T-shirt idea.
People with developmental disabilities are often discriminated against, she said. Staff members decided it was time to promote messages that encourage the public to be kinder and gentler.
The first batch of “Be Kind” T-shirts went on sale in mid-July, Phillips said. They sold quickly and customers are waiting for the next order to come in.
“We can make more if we get more orders,” she said. “But we cannot order 200 and not sell them. We just can’t afford that.”
The cost is $20 per T-shirt. Of that, at least half goes to the nonprofit.
“This goes toward our mission of supporting people with developmental disabilities,” Phillips said.
Anyone who wants a T-shirt should call Arc at 270-685-2976 or email Phillips at sphillips4arc@gmail.com.
Also, in the near future, Arc will conduct two raffles. One will be for a 50-inch smart TV, and the other will be for a set of cornhole boards and bags.
Tickets cost $1 each. They will be sold at Arc’s bingo hall or are available by calling or emailing.
COVID-19 took its toll on Arc’s finances because the virus shut down the nonprofit’s bingo hall, a major source of revenue. The bingo hall is operating again, but the nonprofit continues to struggle financially — like most others at this time.
“If people have it on their hearts, support a nonprofit,” Phillips said. “It’s tough times for everybody (in the nonprofit world).”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
