ARC FOLO

The Addiction Recovery Center (ARC) facility — Yellow Banks Recovery Center — at 3136 W. Second St. is scheduled to begin opening this weekend.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

The new rehabilitation facility by Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) at the former OYO Townhouse hotel off West Second Street will begin a partial opening this weekend.

The facility — named the Yellow Banks Recovery Center — will be ARC’s first residential treatment program in western Kentucky.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.