The new rehabilitation facility by Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) at the former OYO Townhouse hotel off West Second Street will begin a partial opening this weekend.
The facility — named the Yellow Banks Recovery Center — will be ARC’s first residential treatment program in western Kentucky.
Renovations have been ongoing at the facility since early 2022 after ARC — an organization headquartered in Louisa that provides residential and outpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment — was approved for a conditional use permit for the addiction recovery center by the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment in December 2021.
Sarah Adkins, site administrator for Yellow Banks Recovery Center, is looking forward to seeing the facility be put to use.
“It feels like it’s the culmination (of) a very exciting prospect that we have been going through for about a year-and-a-half now to get this facility ready to be open,” she said.
According to Adkins, ARC will be transitioning female clients to the new center Saturday from its other treatment centers who are close to completing treatment.
An on-site ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Aug. 3, which is scheduled to include Gov. Andy Beshear and local officials.
Regarding the renovation, Adkins said “pretty much every space in this facility” has been upgraded.
“All of the former hotel rooms will be rooms that clients will live in, (which) have been updated,” she said. “The common area (such as) the large atrium area has been renovated, which meant removing the indoor pool.”
A recreational space will also be part of the center, with two basketball courts and a sand volleyball court.
Additionally, a space formerly used as a restaurant and bar attached to the main building has been converted into a medical care area, while a second building on the property — formerly additional hotel rooms — has been converted into a clinical services space which includes classrooms, spaces for group sessions and offices for clinical staff, case managers and peer support specialists.
More from this section
A third building on the property — a former convenience store — will operate as an intake facility to welcome new clients coming to treatment, Adkins said.
According to a press release, the facility will be able to deliver care for up to 300 women once it’s fully operational, while program offerings will include ARC’s nationally-recognized “Crisis to Career” model, which “combines treatment with job training, education and life skills to set up clients for success long after (clients) completed the program.”
Adkins said other offerings will be available.
“We will also have GED classes here on-site, and then ARC offers vocational opportunities,” she said, “so we will have opportunities for clients (who) want to intern working in the substance abuse environment.
“We are also in the process of getting some vocational and work opportunities here in Owensboro, but we are very early in that process; so that’s something that will come in the future.”
Adkins feels the facility will fill a need in Owensboro and in the region.
“It’s important because, specifically, if you just look at women seeking treatment for substance abuse, there hasn’t historically been as many opportunities for women to receive treatment, especially in western Kentucky,” Adkins said. “Women are more likely to receive treatment when they know that they’re going to be close to family, they’ll be able to see their kids, they’re not going to be across the state so far away.
“Having this facility in western Kentucky really is a game changer as far as the services that are available for women who need treatment in this area. It exponentially increases opportunities for women to get sober.”
A full opening date will be this fall, with Adkins saying the facility will bring about 100 jobs to Owensboro.
For more information on ARC, visit arccenters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.