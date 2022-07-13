People have lived in or roamed through Daviess County for more than 11,000 years, historians estimate.
Anything they left behind is now protected by the state and federal governments.
And that’s going to cost Daviess County at least $2,500 before it can put in new waterlines along 33,000 feet of Jack Hinton Road in eastern Daviess County.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Tuesday that the state has approved $3.7 million for water and wastewater improvements in Daviess County.
The East Daviess County Water Association won part of that to replace two-, three- and four-inch waterlines with six-inch lines.
Because federal money is involved with the project, Mattingly said, “We have to have an archaeological assessment of the right-of-way.”
The first mention in Messenger-Inquirer files of Jack Hinton Road was in 1885 — meaning the road has been there for more than 135 years.
Mattingly argues that since then the ditch has been cleaned several times and water and gas lines and telephone poles have been added to the right-of-way.
“If this was farmland that was undisturbed, I could see it,” he said. “But this right-of-way has had utility lines in it for years.”
But the state said, basically, if the county wants the money, it was to do the survey.
So Tuesday, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a $2,500 contract with an archaeologist at Western Kentucky University to do a spot assessment of the right-of-way.
The county is hoping that nothing is discovered that will interrupt the project.
Mattingly said costs are rising at the rate of 2% a month.
• The county also approved a contract Tuesday for up to $105,000 with Weaver Consultants Group for Geosynthetics CQA Services for a new 16.6-acre contained landfill cell.
David Smith, the county’s director of legislative services, said the company will inspect the plastic liner that will go at the bottom of the cell to prevent anything leaking into the water table and then check to make sure it is properly installed.
“It’s a brand new cell that we’re constructing ourselves,” Mattingly said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.