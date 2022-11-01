OWENWS-11-01-22 REHAB UPDATE

Jesus Munoz applies joint compound to drywall seams during the renovation for the Addiction Recovery Care’s (ARC) rehabilitation facility at the former OYO Townhouse hotel.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The new rehabilitation facility by Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) at the former OYO Townhouse hotel at 3136 W. Second St. and a second property at 3100 W. Second St. is currently under construction and looking to accept patients within the next year.

In December, it was announced that ARC, an organization that provides residential and outpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment headquartered in Louisa, was approved for a conditional use permit for the addiction recovery center by the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.