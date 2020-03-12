You won’t find any St. Patrick’s Day parades in Owensboro on Tuesday.
But you can drive down to Dublin Lane near English Park, if you want to pay respects to the city’s first Irish colony.
In the Oct. 25, 1931, edition of the Owensboro Messenger, C.W. Bransford wrote what is still the most thorough history of Owensboro’s first suburb — the Irish settlement of Dublin.
But Bransford relied on the memories of Lewis Faith, 85, and Ella Wright, 71.
And memories are not always correct.
Wright was the daughter of John Devins, one of the founders of Dublin.
According to the article, James Shortell and John Thixton, both of whom arrived in the area in 1849, were the first Irish settlers in the community.
It said that Irish settlers made up most of the workforce at Daviess County’s first meatpacking house, when it was opened in 1852 by Robert G. Moorman and Thomas H. Pointer, near the present Field Packing Co. plant.
Bransford wrote that Ezekiel Cambron was believed to be the first Irish immigrant to settle near the packing house.
The article said that John Devins and John Sheridan built the second and third houses in Dublin.
Other early Irish settlers were (first name not listed) Monahan, Pat Owen, Pat Dumphrie, Mack Cambron, Frank Thixton, Pat Haley, Mike Haley, Matt Whelan, Thomas Haley, Mike Ferrell, William Cushion Sr., Pat Howlett, Ned Hickey, Henry Hager, Robert McCann and William McCann.
The packing house was closed in 1863 by the embargo on shipments of supplies to the South during the Civil War.
Moorman and Pointer sold the plant to Ed Berry, who converted it into a distillery, the article said.
In November 1893, residents of Dublin and Stringtown, a neighboring community, joined forces to create the first city in Kentucky to be incorporated under the 1891 constitution.
They named it Herwood — after Henry C. Herr and W.H. Woodford, two of the incorporators.
Streets near English Park still bear their names.
The quarter-mile city had 2,000 residents and one major industry — the old Hanning Distillery.
But Herrwood, like Dublin, was short-lived.
By March 1895, the new city was already in debt and petitioned Owensboro for annexation.
And it’s been part of the city for 125 years.
But, who knows, maybe a few old ghosts are still there, waiting to celebrate their Irishness with the rest of us.
