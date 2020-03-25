Two area agencies have been awarded federal funds in a bill passed earlier this month to help combat the coronavirus.
Audubon Area Community Clinic received $51,029 from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, according to a press release from Congressman Brett Guthrie's office.
The clinic provides medical care and referrals to uninsured, underinsured, refugee and underserved populations in Audubon Area's seven-county service area.
Community Health Centers of Western Kentucky Inc. in Muhlenberg County also received $58,220 from the bill. Regional health centers in Brownsville and Bowling Green also received funding.
In a written statement, Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, said: "I am glad to see that Second District health care facilities will be receiving grants because of this bill. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to ensure that Kentuckians have the resources they need to fight against the spread of the coronavirus.”
