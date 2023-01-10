A Webster County artist with Owensboro ties had a painting selected to hang in the state capitol for a juried art show.
Providence resident Donna Heath Brooks said she received an email informing her that Gov. Andy Beshear was looking for art to fill the halls of the capitol.
“The art was hanging for about six months and then there was a reception where we got to meet the governor,” she said. “There were about 50 other artists there ... I just feel really lucky.”
Brooks’ piece “Big Boy” was taken from a photograph she saw that included a train.
“(Beshear) told me he saw the painting every day when he would walk into his office,” she said. “It was my latest piece and I hadn’t done anything like it before. I wasn’t sure it’d turn out well but I am proud of it.”
Norman Rockwell is an inspiration for Brooks, and she said that is because his pieces emit emotion.
“I like a painting that moves the heart and stir emotion,” she said. “The train I painted shares a powerful emotion. When I saw the photo, I knew I needed to paint it. It was like breathing air.”
Brooks’ painting can be viewed at Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. 3rd St., along with several other of her pieces.
“Studio 105 has a lot of my work,” she said. “Jamie DeWitt at Studio 105 wanted to purchase the train painting from me and I told him he could under the condition he would have to wait until after the show, and he agreed.”
Last year, Brooks held a workshop at Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. She also teaches classes at her home studio in Providence.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
