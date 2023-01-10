Webster County artist's work selected to hang in state capitol

Webster County artist Donna Heath Brooks’ painting, “Big Boy,” was selected to hang in the state capitol, along with various other Kentucky artists. The painting can be viewed at Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery in Owensboro.

A Webster County artist with Owensboro ties had a painting selected to hang in the state capitol for a juried art show.

Providence resident Donna Heath Brooks said she received an email informing her that Gov. Andy Beshear was looking for art to fill the halls of the capitol.

