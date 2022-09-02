The Messenger-Inquirer reported Wednesday that the U.S. government dispersed some 2,500 in Payroll Protection Program loans for nearly $196 million to Daviess County organizations during the height of the pandemic, reportedly helping retain some 25,000 jobs.
Businesses in the surrounding counties also benefited from taking out subsidized loans, though not to the same extent.
According to data from the U.S. Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), 2,236 PPP loans for a combined $78.3 million were made to organizations in Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. These subsidized loans, the vast majority of which were forgiven, reportedly helped retain about 10,200 jobs.
Muhlenberg County received the most money, with 803 loans for $34.2 million being made to entities there — reportedly helping retain 4,500 jobs. According to PRAC, the government forgave $32.7 million of the loans.
Ohio County received 10 more loans than Muhlenberg — 813 — but received less money, $28.5 million. All but seven of those PPP loans were entirely forgiven, and PRAC says 3,700 jobs were retained.
McLean County received 401 PPP loans for $9.2 million. Of those, 387 were forgiven for a total of $8.9 million. PRAC says this helped retain about 1,200 jobs.
Hancock County received the fewest PPP loans in the area — 219 for $6.4 million. All but five loans were forgiven, and the total amount of debt forgiven was $6.3 million. According to PRAC, 838 jobs were retained as a result.
The organization to receive the largest PPP loan was the Ohio County Hospital Corporation, receiving $4,559,700, which was forgiven.
Other organizations to receive seven-figure loans were Ohio County’s Ritatsu Manufacturing Inc. ($1,852,125) and Young MFG Co. ($1,737,900), as well as Muhlenberg County’s Mobile Marketing Solutions ($2,044,141), Carpet Decorators Inc. ($1,582,266), Bickett Farms Partnership ($1,547,625), Dallas Jones Enterprises ($1,085,483), Ray Jones Trucking ($1,046,294) and Premium Hardwoods Inc. ($1,009,495).
By comparison, at least 25 organizations in Daviess County received more than $1 million in PPP loans.
The county PPP data is not an exhaustive account of how the area was affected by PPP, as it does not include loans given to businesses headquartered elsewhere with area branches.
The government’s PPP dispersed some $792.6 billion to organizations throughout the country — $742 billion of which was forgiven.
