The Messenger-Inquirer reported Wednesday that the U.S. government dispersed some 2,500 in Payroll Protection Program loans for nearly $196 million to Daviess County organizations during the height of the pandemic, reportedly helping retain some 25,000 jobs.

Businesses in the surrounding counties also benefited from taking out subsidized loans, though not to the same extent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.