State health officials reported Wednesday 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.
The new cases bring the state's total to 15,642.
To date, 565 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County and one in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 903.
