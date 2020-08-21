School districts in surrounding counties are preparing for the upcoming school year as best they can, with most of them reporting that their biggest obstacle is still providing internet for students who don’t or can’t have access at this time.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended last week that schools not return to in-person instruction until at least Sept. 28. There are several school districts across the commonwealth that are not heeding that advice, including Owensboro Catholic Schools, Bowling Green Independent and Barren County Schools, however, most districts in western Kentucky have opted for virtual and distance learning models at least until mid-September.
Ohio County Schools, Muhlenberg County Schools, Hancock County Schools, along with Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools, have plans to proceed with virtual learning and to eventually segue into an AB hybrid schedule when it becomes safe for students and educators.
McLean County Public Schools has announced intentions of doing virtual learning until Oct. 28, but officials there say that plans are to resume five-day, in-person learning when it is safe to do so.
The AB hybrid model involves students in classes in two groups — A group and B group — attending on alternating days to decrease the number of students in school buildings at a given time.
These districts also are offering virtual learning options that are to last for at least the remainder of the semester, regardless if students return to in-person learning. This option is popular among families with health concerns.
Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard said things are going as well as they can as preparations are underway for the district’s students to begin remote instruction on Aug. 26.
Southard said Ohio County Schools plans to utilize Google Classroom, and for teachers to hold live classes to students virtually until they can return to traditional in-person learning. Teachers will also be recording their lessons so that students who cannot observe them in real-time will have an opportunity to download them for viewing later.
Southard said planning for such a chaotic school year has been challenging and stressful, especially for families.
“We have several families that do not have internet because not all of Ohio County has internet service,” Southard said. “So that’s my biggest challenge, and that’s where I guess you would say I’m struggling the most because we are having to send packets again to those students. I don’t like that option because they are not receiving any direct instruction. That’s where I’m losing my sleep at night.”
The district has set up WiFi hotpots at all of its schools, and students are also being provided Chromebooks to help address the lack of internet and devices.
Muhlenberg County Schools Community Relations Specialist Carla Embry said that each school in the district is busy connecting with families before the start of school on Aug. 26, which is particularly important because students will then be given their Chromebooks through which they will be conducting distance learning.
Embry said students in grades three through 12 will be receiving the devices, and that students in kindergarten through second grade will also be given the laptops, but that those aren’t expected to arrive until October.
“Our problem is that we are a rural county, and we have so many families in the outskirts of towns that just do not have internet access, and we are working on helping them out there as well,” Embry said.
The district has set up WiFi hotspots at all of its schools, and they are reaching out to businesses throughout the county that have WiFi access points, Embry said, with the plan that families can use the hotspots to upload and download assignments and information that can then be taken home.
The district plans to continue teaching students virtually through Sept. 21.
McLean County Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough said the district is trying to refer to this new method of learning as distance learning since it will be a revamped version of what NTI looked like this spring. Teachers there have been training to do more with the virtual format and learning new ways to keep students engaged.
The district is providing Chromebooks for all students, and there will be hotspots throughout the county where families can access the internet, as Burrough said he is also seeing that as an issue.
The McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the McLean Fiscal Court have both been supportive of the school system, Burrough said.
“The Chamber has given me a list of places people can go (to access internet), and our judge-executive is working on a plan and talking with Kenergy and other places right now for other kinds of support,” Burrough said.
The district also is using a thumb drive initiative, in which students can come to their schools once a week and receive the weekly assignments.
Kyle Estes, Hancock County School superintendent, said the district will be using Google Classroom for all of its virtual platforms and has been working to communicate schedules and access points with families and students.
The district will also be utilizing small group sessions, which Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday was allowable in some circumstances, to provide more supports for students when needed, Estes said.
“Every student will be engaged in virtual learning every day,” he said.
He also said an issue there is a lack of broadband internet and even a lack of internet service for families. It’s been difficult for the district to even provide hotspots because of the lack of service issues.
“We understand that’s a significant issue,” he said. “We have our school buildings opened up as hotspots where parents can come in to download information.”
He said the district is also actively engaging churches to open their campuses to offer WiFi to the public, and he is having conversations with elected officials to see about providing services in high traffic areas.
Teachers will also be recording themselves and are prepared to deliver instructions directly to student homes, Estes said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
