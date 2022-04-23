Last summer most school systems in the region opted to offer supplemental enrichment programs for all students in an effort to help rebound from the 2020-21 year that caused several disruptions due to the pandemic.

Those summer school options were largely made possible through federal pandemic-relief money, which enabled systems to pay for the programming and the teachers.

Thankfully, educators say, students have had less interruptions to in-person learning this school year and have been able to make great gains since August.

Still, some districts will be offering some summer programming for students, but most will be for students who are in need of the extra support in order to pass into the next grade, or graduate.

Daviess County Public Schools will be offering its Camp Curiosity again this year, which is for students who are English learners. Historically that camp was designated for migrant students, but last year it was open to all students who are not native English speakers.

Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the other group the district will be focusing on this summer is high school students in need of credit recovery. The district is also looking at how to make recovery options for high school students sustainable once the federal relief funding runs out.

“How do we build a sustainable program that remedies issues, and also provides more opportunities for kids to take more credits during the school year?”

Francis said some questions they are trying to solve.

“We are trying to think about how to be flexible once we move forward,” she said.

Owensboro Public Schools will also be offering credit recovery for high school students, but it will also be putting a hard focus on middle school students who are in danger of failing and not passing on to their next grade level.

Elementary schools will also be offering some enrichment to a selective group of kids who have been identified as needing more assistance.

However, Steve Bratcher, OPS chief academic officer, said the elementary programming is open to “just about anybody that wants to come” and for families who think their child may need the extra help.

“It’s more for retention and for kids who are still struggling,” he said.

He said while several students still struggle, and the pandemic has left a definite mark of education, it is clear what a full year of uninterrupted, in-person learning can do.

Students are “picking back up and rebounding.”

The school system will also be continuing its Jump Start program for incoming kindergarten students. Jump Start is a few days where students can become acclimated to their new school, and go through the processes of what school actually is.

That program was developed during the pandemic, but it is one that has always been needed, Bratcher said.

“It makes kids more comfortable with the new school they will be going to, and lets them get to know their teachers, and see how school works,” he said.

Tommy Burrough, McLean County Public Schools superintendent, said there will also be similar offerings for their students. High School students will have a chance at credit recovery, but each school has been given leeway to develop their own programming for students.

The programs will not be like last year, and won’t be as intensive, he said.

“It will be more of a tutor-type situation for students who are in need of that extra help,” he said. “This year it’s more based on individual school and student needs, and mostly for retention efforts, or for kids falling behind.”

Burrough also said students made strides, and the need doesn’t seem as great as it did the beginning of the school year.

He also said the intensive program isn’t being offered because educators understand everyone needs to rest after such a difficult few years.

“Everybody needs a break,” he said.

Matt Perkins, Muhlenberg County Schools assistant superintendent, said summer school options will be offered at all levels in the school district, specifically for targeted students to help them cross learning gaps and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Although the same level of intense reteaching is not needed this year compared to last, the school system will implement summer school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. That level of programming began last year, he said.

“High school summer school has been provided for students in credit recover for several years,” he said.

Multiple messages to district leaders from Ohio County and Hancock County schools were not immediately returned at the time of this report.

