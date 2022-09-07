Area Family Resource and Youth Services Centers are hosting a Relative Caregiver Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Owensboro Christian Church.
The conference is for relatives, fictive-kin and grandparents who are raising young children and teenagers. The event is hosted by the Owensboro, Daviess County, Hancock County, Ohio County, Henderson County, Webster County, Union County and McLean County public schools FRYSC centers.
“It’s a big community effort to provide an opportunity for relatives,” said Amanda Hirtz, FRYSC coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools. “There’s a similar conference in Lexington called GAP (Grandparents as Parents), which is open to everyone in the state.”
Hirtz said a lot of the families in the western part of Kentucky miss out on the Lexington conference due to time constraints and other reasons.
“FRYSC within the area decided they wanted to offer a similar experience in western Kentucky because this opportunity hasn’t been provided in the western part of the state,” she said. “If there’s a need, we work together to make sure that need is met, and there is a need for this.”
Along with the conference, a monthly caregiver support group is offered through the county at Owensboro Innovation Academy. The next meeting is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 with Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King speaking about drug abuse awareness within the community.
Speakers for the conference include Ronsonlyn Clark, Ohio County High School’s TMRW Club and Norma Hatfield.
Clark’s presentation is on “Enabling vs. Helping: How substance misuse impacts relative caregivers.” The TMRW Club will he presenting “Mental Health 101: From the teenager’s perspective.” Hatfield, the keynote speaker and a grandparent raising a grandchild, will discuss “Grandparent as Parent: Persevering and navigating parenthood as a grandmother.”
Wilkey and Wilson Law Office will be providing free legal consultation for relatives, fictive-kin and grandparents.
Organizers request attendees RSVP to reserve a legal consultation.
There will be a catered lunch provided by AETNA and door prizes provided by FRYSC within the GRADD district. Sponsors include AETNA, FRYSC, Owensboro Christian Church, GRADD and Wilkey and Wilson.
To RSVP for the conference, contact Hirtz at 270-686-1159.
