Area Family Resource and Youth Services Centers are hosting a Relative Caregiver Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Owensboro Christian Church.

The conference is for relatives, fictive-kin and grandparents who are raising young children and teenagers. The event is hosted by the Owensboro, Daviess County, Hancock County, Ohio County, Henderson County, Webster County, Union County and McLean County public schools FRYSC centers.

