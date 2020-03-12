Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Daviess County and East Daviess County fire departments along with St. Joseph and Airport-Sorgho volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the 9000 block of Curdsville-Deleware Road for a possible lightning strike at a residence.
Responders arrived to find smoke filling the residence with the fire being located under the floor of the living room. The Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Daviess County Alirt Team were also called in to assist, said Assistant Daviess County Fire Chief Shaun Blandford.
“The fire was under control at approximately 7:30 p.m.,” he said. “Firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours and 10 minutes. There was no injury to the residents. The residence sustained moderate fire and water damage as well as sever smoke damage due to the fire load.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
