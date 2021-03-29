With COVID-19 cases on the decline, more vaccinations being rolled out daily, and health and safety restrictions loosening, area high schools have opted for in-person graduation ceremonies this year.
Owensboro Catholic High School will have its graduation Mass at 5 p.m. May 16 in the Owensboro Sportscenter. Masking and physical distancing will be required for all in attendance, and tickets will be issued for families of graduations, according to OCHS Principal Gates Settle.
Settle said the school will adhere to all safety guidelines and protocols currently in place for large group events.
Catholic High has been able to attend in-person classes most of this school year, and is planning to continue that trend with this closing ceremony for seniors, and Settle said he thinks families are appreciative of that.
“I think our students and parents and school community have been extremely pleased with the way we have been able to go about our school year,” he said, adding that Catholic High had an advantage due to its smaller student body size compared to other schools.
“There’s been some disappointments in some of the activities we have not been able to have. Overall, I think we have done the best we could under the circumstances,” he said.
Daviess County Public Schools also announced the dates for its three graduations, the first being Apollo High School, which will have a 7 p.m. ceremony May 25 at the school’s Eagle Stadium. In case of inclement weather, the program is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. May 26.
At this time, AHS seniors will be given six tickets each for guests to attend.
Heritage Park High School will have its ceremony at 4 p.m. May 27 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Seniors will be given five tickets each for guests.
Daviess County High School seniors will have their ceremony at 7 p.m. May 27 at the school’s Reid Stadium. In the event of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled for 7 p.m. May 28. DCHS seniors will be given five tickets each for guests.
Charles Broughton, DCPS director of secondary schools said these events are being scheduled for 60% capacity, which was the determining factor for how many guests students could bring to their graduation.
“Last year there were so many unknowns, all three of our graduations looked different, and there were so many disappointed kids,” Broughton said. “I can only imagine there are a lot of happy seniors and their families right now knowing we at least have a plan in place for in-person ceremonies.”
Owensboro High School will have its graduation at 6:30 p.m. on May 18 at the school’s Rash Stadium. Rain dates have been scheduled for May 19, May 20 and May 21.
Owensboro Innovation Academy will have its ceremony at 6 p.m. May 16 at Owensboro Christian Church, and Emerson Academy will have its graduation at 6 p.m. May 17 in the OHS auditorium.
At this time there aren’t details available as to how many people will be able to attend each ceremony, according to OPS Spokesman Jared Revlett, but the district will be following all guidelines related to COVID-19 and plans will be communicated with families as soon as they are available.
Trinity High School’s ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. May 21 in the school’s Horn Community Center.
Muhlenberg County High School is scheduling its commencement for May 21, weather permitting. The time for this event has not been finalized.
McLean County High School will have its ceremony at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Ohio County High School’s graduation will be 6 p.m. May 27 at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. In the event it rains, the district will reschedule.
Hancock County High School’s graduation plans have not been finalized.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
