The Daviess County Detention Center began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates on Tuesday morning.
While there weren’t many takers, the Green River District Health Department will be returning to regional jails to offer vaccinations in the future.
Daviess Jailer Art Maglinger said 46 local and state inmates received vaccines Tuesday out of the 550 that had an opportunity to receive them.
The jail had planned to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine previously, but the effort was postponed when the vaccine was temporarily halted, Maglinger said.
The inmates that were vaccinated Tuesday received the Moderna vaccine, which will require a second dose.
“About 10% of them signed up for it,” Maglinger said.
That’s typical, he said. When the jail offered flu vaccinations during flu season, only about 10% signed up and not all of those decided to get the shot, he said.
“We are in good shape” in terms of active COVID-19 cases, Maglinger said. “We’ve had some new inmates that were tested, and all of them came back negative. We don’t have any known cases here at the jail.”
Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady said inmates there were offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning in late March but few inmates wanted it.
When the Moderna vaccination was offered instead, “it was amazing the number of people who accepted the vaccination,” Brady said. “At this time, almost half of our inmate population is vaccinated.”
Brady said Green River Health District Health Department officials were planning to return to the jail this week to administer more vaccinations.
“The health department has been wonderful to work with,” Brady said. “They have been very proactive.”
Ohio County Jailer Gerry “Rip” Wright said Tuesday the health department has already vaccinated every inmate who wanted the vaccination at the jail.
“Out of 50 (inmates), I think 25 got them,” Wright said. “We are still offering, if they change their minds.”
Muhlenberg County Jailer Terry Nunley could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Maglinger said officials would be back at the Daviess jail in three weeks to provide the second round of Moderna shots and give first shots to any interested inmates.
Health Department Public Information Officer Merritt Bates-Thomas said the agency has offered COVID-19 vaccinations to every jail in its coverage area, and interested inmates would continue to be vaccinated.
“We are working with them to provide the services as needed at the present time,” Bates-Thomas said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
