Members of the Owensboro region’s state House delegation said they were all pleased with the budget House members passed Thursday.
The proposal includes funds for public schools and postsecondary education, while providing raises for KSP trooper and state employees, lawmakers said.
The $65-billion, two-year budget was approved on a 85-8 vote, and will now go to the Senate for consideration. After the Senate amends the budget, House and Senate leaders will likely have to negotiate their differences to craft a final plan.
Rep. Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican, said the House budget increases the state’s per-pupil spending, puts money into all-day kindergarten and allocates additional funds to school family resource centers.
Lewis, a former Ohio County Public Schools superintendent, said school districts are receiving increased funding for teacher raises.
Legislators didn’t want to impose a set teacher raise on school districts, Lewis said. The districts will decide how large raises should be, Lewis said.
“The money is there to the districts, but we didn’t want to mandate the amount (of raises) because each district is different,” Lewis said.
Some districts might have already given raises, so legislators didn’t want to impose another raise, he said.
Lewis, who was a KSP trooper before becoming an educator, said the budget includes “$15,000 across the board raises for troopers, which is long overdue.”
The House plan would give 6% raises to state employees.
“Given we have the additional money, I’m pleased we are able to provide raises to state employees, and we’re able to provide flexible funding to schools, so they can meet the needs at the local level,” said Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican.
“We strongly believe in allowing school superintendents and school boards, as much as possible, to direct the funds to where they need them,” Johnson said. “I very much hope our local school boards and superintendents will provide pay raises for our teachers.”
The plan is still a work in progress in the legislature, Johnson said.
“There are several things in this bill I’m pleased with,” Johnson said, adding, “we’ll iron out more of the details as we go forward.”
Rep. Suzanne Miles, an Owensboro Republican, did not return a call for comment Friday.
Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, a Belton Republican, said the budget contains general fund dollars for road projects, to supplement declining gas tax revenue.
“Back when the gas price went way up, (lawmakers) knocked the gas tax way down,” Prunty said. The idea was to give drivers relief from higher gas prices, but when gasoline prices declined, the gas tax rate stayed the same, Prunty said.
“It’s a different way of funding the Transportation Cabinet,” Prunty said. “There are so many projects that haven’t gotten done, because of the gas tax.”
The House proposal also includes funds for airports and increased funding for senior meals, Prunty said.
“I like the fact that is gives state workers a raise,” Prunty said. The budget plan “gets our unemployment trust fund back to pre-pandemic levels,” she said.
“I think it’s fiscally responsible,” Prunty said, adding, “there are unappropriated funds, so (we) don’t have to go into the reserve trust.”
The unbudgeted fund opens up the possibility of lawmakers exploring tax reform this session, Prunty said.
The plan will be amended by the Senate, Lewis said.
“I’m sure they have some objectives, or they may change some things,” Lewis said. “I would be surprised if it was intact” after going through the Senate, Lewis said.
Johnson said, “I honestly don’t know what the Senate’s priorities are. Once we get their vision, we’ll start the negotiations.”
