As businesses throughout the country continue experiencing staffing shortages, pharmacies are no different with many several local pharmacies citing staffing shortages that have created longer wait times for prescriptions and modified hours for some.
Recently, CVS Health on Frederica Street posted signs in their store notifying customers of modified pharmacy hours, which are posted as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Incredibly understaffed. Please be kind,” another sign read.
A spokesperson for CVS said the company continues working to meet the needs of its patients, as well as the demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations while staff remain flexible.
“We’ve embarked on a nationwide hiring push to continue responding to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand,” the spokesperson stated.
CVS is not the only pharmacy in the region that is experiencing difficulties.
According to a survey conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association in June, 80% of independent community pharmacists that responded stated they were having a difficult time filling open positions.
Danhauer Drug Store has also reported staffing shortages throughout the pandemic as it works to create a more efficient workflow with less staff, particularly pharmacy technicians.
“We’ve been struggling with it all the way back to the start of this,” said owner Jeff Danhauer. “It’s required longer hours for the pharmacist because not only are they doing their work, but they’re having to do some of the technician work too, so we’ve been getting here earlier and staying later.”
Danhauer said it is not just pharmacy technicians, however, the shortage also reaches the delivery side of the pharmacy as well, with pharmacists having to make deliveries on their way home at times.
He said the store’s guaranteed same-day deliveries are sometimes running into the next day.
The staff, however, remains dedicated, he said and the store has managed to keep its hours and remain open despite difficulties.
“To this day, we’ve fortunately not been closed or had to have shorter hours; we’ve still kept up all of the services that we’ve been known for,” he said. “We’ve tried to change our workflow … to enable us to better utilize the time that we do have. There’s a lot that’s just gone into workflow to improve efficiency throughout the pharmacy.”
Danhauer said shortages are across the board, not just for pharmacies, but for other industries, as well, but many pharmacies are doing what they can to mitigate challenges and ensure patients are receiving necessary medications through delivery services or by ordering ahead.
As for those who may be in dire need of a prescription fulfillment, he said those usually take higher precedence, but the pharmacy is working with its patients to help them plan ahead for prescriptions they know they will need to help reduce wait times for pick-ups or deliveries.
He said the pharmacy has not had as much difficulty with medication shortages, but when its wholesaler is unable to get a certain medication, the store is usually able to get what it needs through a secondary wholesaler or borrow from another nearby pharmacy.
David Figg, CEO of Rice Drugs in Beaver Dam, said his store is also experiencing similar staffing shortages, which are becoming particularly prevalent as COVID-19 boosters become available and flu season rolls in.
“We experience staffing shortages across our store, to technicians and all the way around. I don’t think it’s unique to us,” he said.
Many pharmacies right now are trying to ramp up staff to prepare for the influx of need during prime flu season, he said.
Additionally, he said many chain pharmacies made decisions to cut staffing more early on in the pandemic and are working to rebuild that, but are now having more difficulty doing so.
“It’s tough finding help right now; we don’t get the applicants that we used to at this point, but we’re working through that and luckily our team has stepped up to that,” he said.
However, Figg said Rice Drugs made the decision early on to keep its staffing levels, which he said came at a cost due to the pharmacy’s inability to raise prices.
“We’re kind of in a unique position, too, in pharmacy where in most businesses, if you’re having to pay more in order to get staffing, you can charge more for the product,” he said. “In pharmacy, we don’t have that opportunity. The insurance companies dictate how much we get paid and that’s not changing. We’re not seeing that go up, so it does come at a cost to us.”
Figg said the pharmacy is working to mitigate workflow challenges caused by staffing shortages with competitive pay and by creating a good work environment for its employees, which he said has helped keep the Rice Drugs team together, thus far.
According to the NCPA survey, other pharmacies are working around staffing shortages in similar ways.
More than 72% of respondents say they are raising wages to attract workers. The survey also reported 56% are offering more flexible work hours, and more than 20% are increasing benefits.
“This is a major challenge for community pharmacies that are seeing many more patients because of the pandemic,” said NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey. “Finding qualified workers is tough under normal circumstances. This is an acute problem for local pharmacies that should be at full strength now.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.