Seven regional pharmacies could receive federally allocated COVID-19 vaccination doses as early as this week, according to Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton.
On Feb. 2, the White House issued a press release announcing its launch of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which would allocate vaccine doses to 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies representing more than 40,000 pharmacy locations throughout the nation.
According to a press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has worked with states to select initial pharmacy locations based on the location’s ability to reach at-risk populations, among other factors.
The White House press release stated that pharmacies could begin receiving allocations as early as Thursday.
Horton said the program is expected to allocate doses to about 138 locations throughout Kentucky, seven of which are located in the Green River region.
According to Horton, Owensboro pharmacies expected to receive doses through the federal program include Walgreens Pharmacy locations on Frederica Street and West Parrish Avenue, as well as Nation’s Medicines on Alvey Park Drive West.
Other locations include Midtown Pharmacy Express in Beaver Dam, Walgreens Pharmacy in Morganfield, and T&T Drugs Inc. and the Second Street Walgreens Pharmacy in Henderson.
Horton said pharmacies could receive doses this week, but it is not certain at this point.
Nation’s Medicine pharmacist Mitchell Owens said although the date is not set, “it could be within the next week or two.”
Owens said those interested in receiving the vaccine can make an appointment by calling the pharmacy.
Walgreens Pharmacy media relations department did not respond for comment on when vaccines can be expected.
Individuals eligible for vaccines through the program are tiers 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, individuals 70 years of age and older, and first responders. Education workers in the region are being vaccinated through Walmart.
Horton said he expects vaccinations to be available to 1C individuals soon. He said there is still “a great deal demand of the 70 plus in 1B,” and when demand begins to diminish, the health department will look to the state to open vaccinations to tier 1C.
“I can’t give you an exact date, but I anticipate that we’re not too far away from that,” he said.
Horton said GRDHD expects to receive a steady supply of vaccine doses each week moving forward. Currently, he said, there is a waiting list. To be added to the list, contact the health department at 270-686-7747 or visit its website at https://healthdepartment.org/
For any missed appointments, he said the health department will contact individuals from the list, who have declared they are available on short notice, to notify them there is an opening to ensure no vaccine doses are wasted. The waitlist is currently only available to 1B individuals.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.