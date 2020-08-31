Officials with Audubon Area Community Services said regional residents are making use of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program’s special summer program, which started July 1 to help families struggling to pay utility bills during COVID-19.
In the past, LIHEAP typically ran from late autumn until the end of March, providing assistance with home heating costs only.
This year, however, federal officials extended the popular program’s crisis phase through the end of April and added a spring subsidy phase through June to help households affected by the coronavirus.
Since July 1, AACS has completed 2,622 applications for the new summer program, said Robyn Mattingly, social support services director.
The summer program offers subsidy and crisis phases at the same time. Eligible households can apply for one or both, and participation in past LIHEAP programs does not affect eligibility.
AACS received $216,393 for the subsidy portion and $221,946 for the crisis phase, Mattingly said.
So far, the agency has spent 42% of its subsidy allocation and 60% of its crisis funds.
“We’ve been very, very busy,” Mattingly said.
Summer cooling assistance will continue through Oct. 30 or when funds run out, whichever comes first.
The summer program has different income eligibility guidelines — 60% of the state median income — allowing more people to qualify, Mattingly said.
To be eligible for LIHEAP’s summer cooling program, a household of one cannot earn more than $24,242. For a family of four, household income can’t exceed $46,620.
The summer program assists with electric bills only, Mattingly said.
AACS takes LIHEAP applications by phone during the coronavirus.
To apply, residents should call the AACS office in their county between 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays. The numbers are:
Daviess County — 270-686-1662
Hancock County — 270-927-6500
Ohio County — 270-298-4481
McLean County — 270-273-3355
During the application process, residents must provide Social Security cards for everyone in the home ages 2 and older, proof of income, photo ID and a utility notice. Documents can be sent in via text, email or fax.
A dropbox is available on request, but it is not the preferred way to provide documentation, Mattingly said.
The summer cooling program has been so popular it has caused clogged phone lines at AACS, she said. In an effort to speed the process, the agency placed a new “request assistance” button on its website’s homepage, which is www.audubon-area.com.
By using that request assistance option, residents can schedule a preferred time for AACS representatives to call them for LIHEAP application information.
The system was launched a few weeks ago, so it is not foolproof, Mattingly said, but it is AACS’ preferred contact method at this time.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
