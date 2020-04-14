Since 2003, the University of Louisville’s DataseamGrid has been providing classrooms across Kentucky with computers while also expanding its computation capabilities to perform cancer research. Now the program is shifting its cause to figuring out drugs to fight COVID-19.
There are 48 school districts across the commonwealth that participate in the program including Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Public Schools, and the school districts in Ohio, Hancock and McLean counties. Through the program, U of L provides training and computers to the districts for students to use. However, when not in use by students, they expand the program’s computing power.
That research has been focused on discovering new cancer drugs, but John Trent, deputy director of basic and translational research at the University of Louisville Health-James Graham Brown Cancer Center, said during these “unprecedented times,” the program participants realized they have the resources to “potentially make an impact quickly” in COVID-19 research.
“We have been very successful in doing this in cancer for 15 years,” he said. “We are using the same approach in targeting the coronavirus, just targeting a different protein.”
Brian Gupton, CEO of Dataseam, said like a lot of industries, the program has shifted its skills and infrastructure to address the current pandemic.
“We are always going to have cancer, but at least for the time being, we are glad the DataseamGrid is here for Dr. Trent to screen those drugs,” Gupton said.
DCPS Computer Operations Manager Steve Burton said the district currently has more than 400 Apple Macintosh computers dedicated to the Dataseam research “24/7.”
“Daviess County Public Schools is proud to partner with Dataseam in the important job of finding a treatment for the COVID-19 virus,” Burton said.
Ohio County Schools Director of Secondary Curriculum Cheston Hoover said throughout the district’s 10-plus years of involvement with Dataseam, it has been provided 400 to 500 computers for students.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “All of the research is being done behind the scenes, and it’s been a great thing.”
Jason Bowman, McLean County Schools district technology coordinator, said the district has been supplied approximately 130 computers in its four years of involvement.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Bowman said. “Anything we can do to help right now during this pandemic is a plus. I know that they’ve always done cancer research and things like that, but I think the need right now is with this pandemic.”
Hancock County Schools Superintendent Kyle Estes said for Dataseam to use its capacity at this time to study COVID-19 and potential cures “is a wonderful thing.”
“Students love using the devices, and it’s been a tremendous program for us for years,” Estes said. “If they can be used to help with the COVID-19 virus, then that’s even better.”
Owensboro Public Schools Spokesman Jared Revlett said the program has been great for providing hardware for students and training staff to use the computers.
“We are just a small part of the ‘digital first-responders’ in the fight against COVID-19,” he said. “OPS has roughly 80 computers that are part of the statewide DataseamGrid running to help find answers to keep Kentuckians healthy and moving forward.”
