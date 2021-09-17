Continuing their collaboration to address the pandemic safely, Owensboro, Daviess County, and Owensboro Catholic schools are joining forces to utilize the services of a northern Kentucky company, Ethos Laboratories, to handle their “test-to-stay” program for students.
State lawmakers last Thursday approved millions of dollars in funding for COVID-19 relief, with a stated priority that some of the money be available for “test-to-stay” COVID-19 testing at schools.
“Test-to-stay” would allow students who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms to remain in school after a possible exposure by taking a COVID-19 test.
Officials from each school district said more details about the testing program will be made available for the community, and for parents in the coming weeks, with hopes that testing can begin as early as when students return from fall break.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, said that Ethos Labs, out of Newport, has had “extensive experience” over the last year in doing this work.
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said implementing the test-to-stay model is a potential game changer for students.
If a student is in close contact with another who later tested positive for COVID-19, they essentially stand the chance of having to quarantine for anywhere from five to 10 days.
The test-to-stay option allows students, whose parents consent, to show up to school each day following the exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, and be tested.
The wait time for each test is 15 minutes, and if the student tests negative for five days in a row, then they can be permitted back to class, Constant said.
“This keeps kids in class because we can test them every day, and if they are negative they can stay in class,” he said. “It’s a better scenario.”
The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff “are paramount,” said Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic Schools chief administrative officer.
“We also want to be able to keep as many students in school as we can,” Osborne said.
The new test-to-stay policy provides the school systems with an opportunity to “keep the learning process from being disrupted,” he said.
The state is footing the bill for the entire process. Through the process, Ethos Labs will provide staff at every traditional school buildings, and will work with alternative schools accordingly. That means students have access at their school buildings, and should families consent, they won’t have to be inconvenienced by taking their child elsewhere to be tested, Constant said.
More information will be distributed to families by each of the school systems in the coming weeks about how to sign students up to be tested when needed.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
