This week is Safe Schools Week across the commonwealth, and with a pandemic still in full swing, the meaning takes on a different message.
The Kentucky Center for School Safety is spreading the message that, along with its initiatives regarding school lockdowns, bullying and other emergency responses, this year is focused particularly on the COVID-19 pandemic and how schools can remain safe. Its motto this year is Healthy Habits Shield Our Schools and along with that comes encouragement for students and staff members to wear masks, wash hands frequently, keep physical distance, be kind and be considerate of others.
Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesman, said students and staff members within city schools go over these safety precautions often.
This week is also significant for OPS because the school system is installing Ident-A-Kid in all of its schools. Ident-A-Kid has already been in place at Owensboro High School, but this newer system will be more comprehensive and it will be in every school.
Ident-A-Kid is a school visitor management system that allows for the screening of any student or visitor to the school upon the scanning of their license. The system screens for sex offenders or those who are not allowed entry into buildings in seconds, and also allows for easy tracking of every visitor.
“It immediately runs a background check on that person,” Revlett said.
OPS purchased the system for $27,000, and it was paid for through the district’s Safe Schools funds, which are state allocated specifically for matters pertaining to student safety. The system install should be complete this week. Revlett said staff will be training on it on Nov. 11, and it should be ready to go online at the beginning of the 2021 spring semester.
Daviess County Public Schools also utilizes Ident-A-Kid software at all of its schools, according to Damon Fleming, district director of student services.
Fleming said DCPS has had Ident-A-Kid in place for at least five years and continues to upgrade as needed.
Revlett said the OPS district is also completing its drills this week that are required by law. The fire, tornado, active shooter and bus evacuation drills must be completed within a certain time after students return to school, and since OPS students returned to classrooms for the first time this year on Oct. 12, this week is the week of drills.
Fleming said DCPS has already completed its drills as its students have been back in session for a few weeks now.
He said that one good thing about this year was that, because DCPS schools are on a hybrid schedule with half of students assigned to A group and attending school Mondays and Tuesdays, and half of students assigned to a B group and attending Thursdays and Fridays, the staff was able to get two doses of the drills.
“It gave the teachers extra practice,” he said. “It was good to have the two small groups because each one has a little bit of a different dynamic.”
For more information about the Kentucky Center for School Safety and what it is doing to encourage health and safety, visit its website at kycss.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.