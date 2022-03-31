A wind advisory issued by the U.S. National Weather Service for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and the threat of severe weather caused schools in the Daviess County and the surrounding areas to cancel after-school activities, while some elected to dismiss students early.
McLean County Public Schools and Muhlenberg County Schools closed early in anticipation for potential weather events along with canceling after-school activities.
MCPS dismissed all students at 1:30 p.m. while MCS dismissed elementary schools and afternoon Head Start at 1:35 p.m. The middle schools and the high school were let out at 2:45 p.m.
Tommy Burrough, superintendent of MCPS, was concerned about getting students home safely.
“Our buses do not do very good at all with high winds,” he said. “They’re top-heavy.”
Burrough said that he spoke to other area school officials who were also following an early dismissal schedule.
Hancock County Schools canceled all activities after 5:30 p.m.
After-school activities and events for Daviess County Public Schools after 5 p.m. were canceled, while each school had the flexibility to cancel individual activities, as needed, that were scheduled prior to 5 p.m.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, said that after-school activities occurring outdoors after 6 p.m. were canceled, and some of the sports teams decided to cancel practice.
Revlett noted that the district’s fine arts festival at the RiverPark Center scheduled for Wednesday night was going on as scheduled.
“They assured us that in the event that the weather does turn bad … that they do have another space for everybody there to get them to safety,” Revlett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.