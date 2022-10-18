Area schools largely received average scores in the 2021-22 School Report Card released Tuesday by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The KDE also released the 2021-22 Assessment and Accountability Results on Tuesday, which breaks down Kentucky’s Accountability System. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Senate Bill 158, which was signed in 2020, Kentucky schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects.
This year’s results mark the return of federal accountability after the KDE and other state departments were granted waivers from the pandemic.
Students were administered the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) in May. This assessment replaced the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (K-PREP). During the pandemic, not every student was required to take the test.
Officials cautioned that the numbers cannot be compared to previous years due to significant changes in performance measurement.
“As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our students and our schools as they continue to recover from the interrupted learning that occurred over the past two years,” said Jason Glass, education commissioner and chief learner. “These assessment results will serve as the baseline from which we will move forward as we look to new and innovative learning opportunities for all of Kentucky’s students.”
The KDE moved away from a numerical scoring system to a color-coded one: blue for “very high,” green for “high,” yellow for “medium,” orange for “low,” and red for “very low.” Additionally, schools with a student group performing at or below the bottom 5% of all schools in the state were given the federal Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) designation.
“That temperature check was really a two-and-a-half-year check on how the students faired during tumultuous school years (during COVID),” Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said. “The data showed a lot of promise, some hope, some opportunity, and definitely some obligations for us.”
The KDE graded every public school in two broad areas, based on the assessments given to students in grades three through eight and grades 10 and 11.
The first assessment was to gauge reading and math, with the second based on science, social studies and writing. Students also responded to surveys that were used to give each public school a grade on quality of school climate and safety, and high schools were further graded with postsecondary readiness and graduation indicators.
OPS and Daviess County Public Schools received average grades, with each district having their overall high school, middle school and elementary school performance graded as yellow — with the exception of Owensboro’s overall middle school performance, which was graded orange.
DCPS had every school graded as yellow except Daviess County High School (green), Daviess County Middle School (green) and Apollo High School (orange).
“The colors are more about how they look across the state, and so we feel like all our schools are performing pretty closely together with a few high points: Daviess High School and Daviess Middle School. And that’s the worry of the color system: It combines a lot of pieces of data,” said Jana Beth Francis, DPCS’ assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “We realize the colors are broad areas, so we definitely want to think about how we can help the individual students.”
OPS was similarly yellow across the board, aside from Owensboro Middle School (orange), Estes Elementary School (orange) and Cravens Elementary School (orange).
A high point for the Owensboro district was its high school’s postsecondary readiness indicator, which was graded blue.
“We have dramatically increased that metric, even during COVID, which is a feat in itself,” Constant said.
More from this section
Five Daviess County schools were given the state TSI designation: Southern Oaks Elementary School, Burns Middle School, College View Middle School, Apollo High School and Daviess County High School. Those schools were designated TSI due to the performance of their disabled students, as well as the students learning English at Southern Oaks and College View.
Francis said her district has already done a lot of work to improve the performances of those subpopulations, including by joining an initiative with other districts called Close the Gap Kentucky — a training program for schools to improve academic, behavioral and cultural outcomes for their students.
OPS also had five schools designated TSI: Cravens Elementary (for disabled students and Hispanic or Latino students), Foust Elementary (for disabled students), Estes Elementary (for disabled students), Owensboro High School (for disabled students) and Owensboro Middle School (African American students, disabled students, and English learners).
Hancock County and McLean County schools both averaged green for their middle and high schools, while their elementary schools averaged yellow. In Ohio and Muhlenberg counties, all schools averaged yellow.
Two schools in Hancock County Public Schools held an overall green rating — Hancock County High School and Hancock County Middle School. However, both schools received an orange rating in one facet each. HCHS received an orange for its graduation indicator, and HCMS received an orange from the quality of school climate and safety survey.
“We are very pleased with the improvements that have been made so far this year,” Hancock County Superintendent Robert Asberry said. “We have improved reading and have had tremendous growth in math and postsecondary readiness. I thank all of our faculty, staff and teachers for the work they have done.”
Both Hancock County elementary schools’ overall score was yellow. South Hancock Elementary School was the only elementary school to receive a green rating in the district, which was in quality of school climate and safety.
McLean County middle and high school received an overall green. MCMS received blue for the science/social studies/writing assessment.
“The schools are graded on a bell curve, and we are OK with yellow for the beginning of the year,” McLean County Superintendent Tommy Burrough said. “We’re not satisfied, but it’s not bad. You have to look at the totality of it all. I’m proud of all the schools.”
Marie Gatton and Livermore elementary schools received an overall yellow, while Calhoun Elementary School received a green. Calhoun also received blue for its quality of school climate and safety survey.
Ohio County Public Schools had an overall yellow at all of its schools except one. Southern Elementary School was ranked orange.
“We started working at the end of last year to improve our scores,” Ohio County Superintendent Seth Southard said. “We held professional developments over the summer. Some of the assessments given were new, and we didn’t perform as well as we have normally.”
Ohio County has three TSI schools: Beaver Dam Elementary (disability), Ohio County Middle School (disability) and Ohio County High School (English-language learners).
Muhlenberg County Public Schools has three schools with an overall orange ranking — Muhlenberg North Middle School, Muhlenberg South Elementary School and Central City Elementary School.
“We, along with all districts in the state, anticipated that our scores would be lower than we would desire as the data highlights the challenges that have been present throughout the pandemic,” Muhlenberg County Superintendent Contessa Orr said. “We are so excited about the opportunities for growth that lie ahead for our district as we focus on creating an engaging and safe learning environment for all of our students.”
All Muhlenberg County schools, with the exception of Greenville and Bremen elementary schools, scored an orange on at least one or more assessments. Two MCPS schools were given TSI designations: Muhlenberg South Middle School and Muhlenberg County High School, both for students with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.