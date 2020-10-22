With the city canceling its annual Trail of Treats, and with many community members in neighborhoods in the city and county opting not to have trick-or-treating, areas schools have stepped up to provide another options for families.
Whitesville Elementary School typically has a fall festival each year, but with the pandemic that wasn’t an option this year, said WES Principal Tricia Murphy.
So this year the school will be hosting a special trunk or treat, in which teachers, bus drivers and other staff members in the school have chosen a theme to decorate their trunks for students. The event will take place on the school’s walking track to allow for outdoor physical distancing for families.
“We spoke with our superintendent and just looked what would our options be for something like this,” Murphy said, adding that school is a safe place and this fall festival “might be the only opportunity for some of our students to do any traditional Halloween activities they would typically do this time of year.”
Burns Elementary School will also have a trunk or treat event on the school’s walking trail, to allow for safety and health guidelines being followed.
Southern Oaks Elementary School will have a similar event, also for the students and families of Southern Oaks students.
Highland Elementary School is having a trick-or-treat around the walking trail at the school. The event will also feature a mini haunted house.
These events are only for the students who attend their specific school and their families. For all of these events, masks are mandatory and students should stay with their family groups only. Physical distancing will be enforced.
Officials will DCPS did not want the dates and times for these events reported, as they are not open to the public. If students at the schools are interested in learning more or would like to attend, they may RSVP by calling the school.
Owensboro Public Schools spokesman Jared Revlett said that some city schools will be doing things for students and families of staff members, but that they also are not advertising them to the public in an effort to minimize attendance of nonstudents.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
