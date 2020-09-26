Daviess County and Owensboro Parks and Recreation departments will be closing down area spray parks for the season at the end of the day Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, the popular public amenities were not able to open until July 2 this year, but even with the short season, the community was still able to enjoy the spray parks, said Ross Leigh, county parks director.
“Even though we started late, the community still got good use of the parks,” he said. “Luckily the parks are an easy thing for us to get online and to prepare for winter. Of course, the community was out there the second we started it and can’t wait until Memorial Day weekend of 2021 for the spray parks to reopen.”
Aside from the county spray parks at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks, citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County were also able to enjoy the newly installed 20-by-20 foot shade structures that were installed adjacent to the spray park at Horse Fork Creek Park.
As they tend to do, especially in planning closures and reopenings during the pandemic, the city and county parks departments have worked in tandem. Also closing at the end of day Sunday will be the city spray parks at Smothers, Legion and Kendell-Perkins parks. The preparations for closure began around Labor Day, said Amanda Rogers, city parks director.
“Around Labor Day, we monitor weather conditions to determine when to close our spray park locations,” she said. “We generally try to keep them open as long as the weather allows. Once outdoor air temperatures drop to below 70 degrees or lower on a regular basis and we begin to get cooler evenings, then it’s time to close for the season. We were happy to be able to open this season and to be able to offer these parks to the community. We are as excited as everyone else for 2021.”
